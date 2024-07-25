‘Love Insurance Kompany’: Pradeep Ranganathan - Vignesh Shivan film’s first look out

We had previously reported that Vignesh Shivan is teaming up with filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan, who turned actor with his sophomore directorial Love Today.

The film, which was earlier titled Love Insurance Corporation (LIC) has now renamed as Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) and the makers have released the first look of the film on the occasion of Pradeep’s birthday.

#LIK#LoveInsuranceKompany



Happy birthday dear @pradeeponelife ❤️❤️



May you always be blessed immensely and shine as an unique star ⭐️ forever ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1gq1rMXAF3 — VigneshShivan (@VigneshShivN) July 25, 2024

LIK, said to be a rom-com, stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead and the rest of the cast includes SJ Suryah, Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu. Vignesh’s frequent collaborator Anirudh is handling music for the film while Ravi Varman is in charge of cinematography.

Sathyan Sooryan is on board as the cinematographer while Pradeep E Ragav, who worked with Pradeep in his two directorials Comali and Love Today, is roped in as the editor for LIK. SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is producing the film co-produced by LK Vishnu Kumar.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan is teaming up once again with his Love Today producers AGS Entertainment to star in a film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu titled Dragon. Ashwath is best known for the romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule.