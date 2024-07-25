GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Love Insurance Kompany’: Pradeep Ranganathan - Vignesh Shivan film’s first look out

‘LIK’ stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead and the rest of the cast includes SJ Suryah, Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu

Published - July 25, 2024 01:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Love Insurance Kompany’

First look of ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that Vignesh Shivan is teaming up with filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan, who turned actor with his sophomore directorial Love Today.

Vignesh Shivan and Pradeep Ranganathan team up for ‘LIC’

The film, which was earlier titled Love Insurance Corporation (LIC) has now renamed as Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) and the makers have released the first look of the film on the occasion of Pradeep’s birthday.

LIK, said to be a rom-com, stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead and the rest of the cast includes SJ Suryah, Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu. Vignesh’s frequent collaborator Anirudh is handling music for the film while Ravi Varman is in charge of cinematography. 

Pradeep Ranganathan’s film with ‘Love Today’ makers titled ‘Dragon’; film goes on floors

Sathyan Sooryan is on board as the cinematographer while Pradeep E Ragav, who worked with Pradeep in his two directorials Comali and Love Today, is roped in as the editor for LIK. SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is producing the film co-produced by LK Vishnu Kumar. 

Meanwhile, Pradeep Ranganathan is teaming up once again with his Love Today producers AGS Entertainment to star in a film directed by Ashwath Marimuthu titled Dragon. Ashwath is best known for the romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.