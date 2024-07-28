GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Love Insurance Kompany’: First look of SJ Suryah from Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganathan’s film out

‘LIK’ stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead, while Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu will be seen in pivotal roles

Published - July 28, 2024 12:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
SJ Suryah’s first look poster from ‘Love Insurance Kompany’

SJ Suryah’s first look poster from ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ | Photo Credit: @7screenstudio/X

Last week, we had reported that director Vignesh Shivan’s film with actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan, which was earlier titled Love Insurance Corporation (LIC), has been renamed as Love Insurance Kompany (LIK).

The makers had announced the news with a first look poster featuring Pradeep. Now, on Saturday the makers unveiled a special first look featuring actor SJ Suryah from the film.

‘Raayan’ movie review: Dhanush’s fiery bloodfest offers only dwindling returns

The poster features Suryah sitting atop a building, wielding a holographic ring. From the looks of these posters, LIK seems to be a futuristic take on love, possibly about a corporate that makes money out of people and their relationships.

LIK stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead, while Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu will be seen in pivotal roles.

Vignesh’s frequent collaborator Anirudh is handling music for the film. Sathyan Sooryan is on board as the cinematographer, while Pradeep E Ragav (who worked with Pradeep in his two directorials Comali and Love Today) is roped in as the editor for LIK.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ new video: Nani, SJ Suryah face-off in Vivek Athreya’s film

SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is producing the film co-produced by LK Vishnu Kumar.

Meanwhile, Suryah has had a spree of releases in recent times. Seen recently in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Dhanush’s Raayan, the actor has the Tamil films Indian 3, Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran, and Karthi’s Sardar 2in the line-up. In Telugu, he will be seen opposite Nani in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

