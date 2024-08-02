GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Love Insurance Kompany’: First look of Krithi Shetty from Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganathan’s film out

The film features SJ Suryah, Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles

Published - August 02, 2024 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster from ‘Love Insurance Kompany’

First look poster from ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ | Photo Credit: @7screenstudio/X

The makers of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), director Vignesh Shivan's film with actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan, on Friday unveiled a special first look featuring actor Krithi Shetty from the film

The poster features Krithi on a couch with a transport mobile in her hands. A calendar that reads 9 September 2035 confirms the speculation that the film is set in the future.

‘Raghuthatha’ trailer: Keerthy Suresh challenges the status quo in anti-Hindi comedy

Krithi's poster comes just a week after the makers released a poster for actor SJ Suryah. Earlier, the makers had also unveiled a first-look poster of lead actor Pradeep. From the looks of these posters, LIK seems to be a futuristic take on love, possibly about a corporate that makes money out of people and their relationships.

LIK also features Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Director Leena Manimekalai creates her own Video on Demand channel

Vignesh’s frequent collaborator Anirudh is handling music for the film. Sathyan Sooryan is on board as the cinematographer, while Pradeep E Ragav (who worked with Pradeep in his two directorials Comali and Love Today) is roped in as the editor for LIK.

SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio is producing the film co-produced by LK Vishnu Kumar.

