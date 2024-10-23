GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Love Hurts’ trailer: Ke Huy Quan gears up for his first lead role

After winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, Quan is set to show off his martial arts skills—and his comedic charm—once more

Published - October 23, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Love Hurts’

A still from ‘Love Hurts’

Ke Huy Quan trades real estate for combat in the first trailer for Love Hurts, an action-comedy that marks his debut as a leading man. After winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Quan is set to show off his martial arts skills—and his comedic charm—once more.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ movie review: A genre-bending soulful watch, starring a fabulous Michelle Yeoh

Quan plays Marvin Gable, a seemingly mild-mannered realtor working the suburbs of Milwaukee. But Marvin’s quiet life is shattered when he receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Ariana DeBose), a former partner-in-crime he left behind. Now, Marvin is forced to confront his past as a world-class hitman while evading his volatile brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu), a dangerous crime lord bent on revenge.

The Russo Brothers debut first look at ‘The Electric State’ starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt and more

The film, directed by JoJo Eusebio, a veteran stunt and fight coordinator, features a colorful ensemble cast, including Marshawn Lynch (Bottoms), Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage), Lio Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love.), Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death), and Sean Astin.

Love Hurts is currently slated for a February 7 release

