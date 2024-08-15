GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Love, Death & Robots’ creator Tim Miller to helm animated anthology series set in video game worlds titled ‘Secret Level’

The series will follow a similar format to ‘Love, Death & Robots’, featuring original short stories. However, this time, the narratives are set within the realms of popular video games

Published - August 15, 2024 12:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from Netflix’s ‘Love, Death & Robots’

A still from Netflix’s ‘Love, Death & Robots’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Prime Video is making a move in the adult animation genre with its latest project, Secret Level, an anthology series from Tim Miller, the creator behind Netflix’s acclaimed Love, Death & Robots. The new series, produced in collaboration with Miller’s Blur Studio, aims to fuse the worlds of video games and animation, creating a fresh and innovative viewing experience for fans.

‘Love, Death + Robots’ Season 3 review: A little bit of something for everyone 

Secret Level will follow a similar format to Love, Death & Robots, featuring original short stories. However, this time, the narratives are set within the realms of popular video games. While specific details are being kept under wraps, rumors suggest that titles like Amazon Games’ New World, Spelunky, and various PlayStation franchises might be among those featured in the series. The official lineup and additional details are expected to be unveiled soon, potentially during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event.

The series is a joint production between Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. Blur Studio, co-founded by Miller in 1995, has a rich history in creating high-quality content across various mediums, including game cinematics, commercials, and feature films.

‘Delicious in Dungeon’ series review: Michelin-star anime proves monsters have never looked more delectable

Secret Level is set to join Prime Video’s growing slate of adult animated series, which already includes titles like Invincible, Hazbin Hotel, and Batman: The Animated Series. This new anthology promises to push the boundaries of animated storytelling, drawing on the immersive worlds of beloved video games to craft unique and compelling narratives.

