‘Love Actually’ director Richard Curtis’ latest venture is ‘Christmas Actually’

July 17, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

Richard Curtis, the renowned writer-director behind well-loved British romantic comedies like Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Notting Hill, has announced that his latest endeavor is a stage show.

According to the entertainment website Variety, titled Christmas Actually, this stage production will combine live music, performances, poetry, and comedy. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Comic Relief, which uses the funds to initiate life-changing projects both in the United Kingdom and around the globe.

Comic Relief was established in 1985 by Richard Curtis and Lenny Henry in response to the famine in Ethiopia. Since its inception, the charity has raised a sum of over £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) through fundraising events featuring British comedians. Among these events, Red Nose Day stands out as the largest source of funds.

It is important to note that Christmas Actually is not a sequel to the popular 2003 film Love Actually.

Directed by Daniel Raggett, the production is set to captivate audiences with eight unforgettable performances at London’s prestigious Royal Festival Hall from December 7-11. The show is a collaboration between Senbla, Roast Productions, and Comic Relief.

Against a backdrop of live illustrations created by renowned artists and illustrators, Christmas Actually will transport the audience with enchanting renditions of beloved Christmas classics performed by a talented live band. The cast will bring real-life stories and poetry to life. The show also guarantees a dose of lighthearted humour with “brilliantly terrible” Christmas cracker jokes delivered by celebrities on screen.

Additionally, the production will feature the hilarious letters children write to Father Christmas and an immersive old-fashioned singalong.

Curtis reportedly said, “I hope this will be the perfect Christmas show: noisy and emotional, and full of surprises and jokes with some proper celebrity sparkle. And I know it will help support brilliant projects changing people’s lives, both in the U.K. and around the world, 365 days a year.”

