Lori Forte and John C Donkin talk about ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’

The director and producer of the sixth film of the franchise say they decided to tell Buck Wild’s story as they felt he deserved his own movie

Twenty years and five theatrical films later, Ice Age gets its first spin-off, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. Lori Forte, who has served as producer on all the films, says over a video call, “I have been living in the Ice Age for the last 20 years. I have been living with these sabretooth tigers, mammoths, possums and weasels for so long.”

Forte says they chose Buck from the third Ice Age film, Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009), for the spin off. “Buck is such a lovable, eccentric and adventurous character, which Simon (Pegg) brought to life beautifully. We brought him back in Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) because Simon kept saying, ‘When are you going to bring me back?’”

Iconic adventurer

When the time came for a spin-off, Forte says it felt natural to return to the Lost World and Buck. “It felt like he deserves his own movie. He is iconic, clever, an adventurer, a swashbuckler, a protector and a guardian of the Lost World. At the same time, he is a loner. His relationships are with inanimate objects, he has a pumpkin for a daughter. It felt like the perfect time to show Buck in his world, but bringing new characters in with him that shakes up his solitariness.”

John Donkin

John C. Donkin, who has also been with the Ice Age franchise from the first film in 2002, and is director for Buck Wild adds, “This movie allows us to peel back the layers of all that is Buck. The introduction of Zee gives us a glimpse into Buck’s backstory. There is some history between them and we start to reveal that through the course of the movie.”

Fudging the timeline

The Lost World and Buck inspired the story comments Forte. “The Lost World was something we came up with a long time ago when we were researching the first film. We had someone from the Museum of Natural History come and talk to us. They said, ‘Whatever you do, make sure you do not put dinosaurs in the film with mammoths because they did not live in the same era. They were millions of years apart’.”

There was a sequence in the first movie, Forte says, called the Ice Museum where students walking through a museum, see a T-Rex in ice. “We figured it a great way of putting dinosaurs and mammoths together. We came up with a mythology that created a whole world underneath our feet, where dinosaurs survived the asteroid hit.”

Lessons learnt

There has been a lot of learning in the 20 years with the Ice Age franchise. “The lessons are all family-based. It is all about growing and changing. It is about families who grow in size and relationships. The stories we choose to tell are relatable because every family goes through that. The whole idea that you do not have to be related by blood to be family makes it even more relatable.”

Still from the film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forte says the characters demonstrate that you could be a sabre-toothed tiger, a mammoth or a giant ground sloth — disparate characters who when they come together, hate each other and yet form such a unique friendship and a bond that they become a family. “I think those are some of the things that we learn from Ice Age. Every movie is a journey and it takes us to a different part, a different evolution in the character’s life.”

Even though the relationships are established over 20 years, those relationships have continued to grow, Donkin says. “It is never the same. A person might have a different relationship with their sibling now as an adult than when they were a child. The longevity of the series allows us to explore this. Crash and Eddie were children together, but now they are adults. How does that relationship have to manoeuvre the change?”

