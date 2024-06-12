GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ anime movie debuts first look images

The story takes place 200 years before Bilbo Baggins encounters the ring of power and centers on the house of Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan

Updated - June 12, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 12:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Princess Héra voiced by Gaia Wise in a still from ‘Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’

Warner Bros. Animation, New Line Cinema, and Sola Entertainment showcased 20 minutes of their upcoming anime feature, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, at the Annecy Animation Festival to a positive reception, along with first look images.

Why the new anime ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ is the future of fantasy

Director Kenji Kamiyama shared that he drew inspiration from J.R.R. Tolkien’s works and the films of Peter Jackson, who, along with Fran Walsh, serves as an executive producer for the movie. The story takes place 200 years before Bilbo Baggins encounters the ring of power and centers on the house of Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan, voiced by Brian Cox. The narrative focuses on his daughter, Princess Héra, voiced by Gaia Wise. The previewed scene depicted a council meeting that turns contentious, leading to a conflict with Wulf, a Dunlending lord seeking revenge. Australian actress Miranda Otto returns as Éowyn, narrating the film.

Kamiyama, known for Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, discussed the story’s depth. He was joined by producers Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote the story, Jason DeMarco, and Joseph Chou, in a conversation moderated by Andy Serkis. DeMarco noted that the film aims for a distinct anime style rather than imitating Peter Jackson’s movies.

‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ announced with Andy Serkis set to star and direct

“The fans are going to go nuts for this,” said Serkis, who will reprise his role as Gollum in Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which he will also direct. During the session, Serkis also mentioned his upcoming project, a contemporary adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is scheduled for release in North America on December 13, with international releases beginning on December 11.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.