‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ announced with Andy Serkis set to star and direct

Warner Bros. has officially announced the upcoming release of a new installment in the The Lord of the Rings film series. Titled Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, the movie is slated to premiere in 2026, marking a return to the beloved fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Directed by Andy Serkis and produced by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, the film is currently in the early stages of development. Serkis, renowned for his portrayal of Gollum/Smeagol himself, will also star in the lead role.

The project aims to explore previously untold storylines within the Lord of the Rings universe. With a script in progress by Walsh, Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou, the film promises to offer fans a fresh perspective on familiar characters and themes.

This announcement follows Warner Bros.’ ongoing efforts to expand the cinematic universe of Middle-earth, following the success of previous adaptations like Amazon Prime Video’s The Rings of Power prequel series. The studio’s commitment to honoring Tolkien’s literary vision remains a focal point of the upcoming project.

Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens expressed their enthusiasm for collaborating with Serkis once again, emphasizing the actor’s integral role in bringing Gollum to life on screen. Serkis, in turn, conveyed his excitement for the opportunity to delve back into the world of Middle-earth alongside the filmmaking team.

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa. With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our filmmaking family in New Zealand, it’s just all too delicious…”, Serkis said.

