‘Looop Lapeta’ movie review: A run-down adaptation

Director Aakash Bhatia fuels Tom Tykwer’s ‘Run Lola Run’ with the mythical Satyavan and Savitri episode, and expects it to drive into the desi conscience... with middling results

Looop Lapeta is yet another example of the growing tribe of young filmmakers who like to bring a foreign film home. To make up for the lack of originality, they try to retrofit an indigenous emotion, but the impact of the art design and colour scheme or simply the styling of the original is so overwhelming that the cut-copy-paste job shows. The easy way to bypass the ifs and buts is to set the film in Goa, the exotic destination to sell a foreign product to the urban Hindi audience. If it is experimental, it has to be in Goa.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Here director Aakash Bhatia fuels Tom Tykwer’s Run Lola Run with the mythical Satyavan and Savitri episode and expects it to drive into the desi conscience.

The problem is he over-explains the idea, diluting some of the fun of the concept. Perhaps, he underestimates the pace of millennials. So much so that towards the end, a song plays in the background that says it is about the circle of life; the loop as the title suggests.

Anyway, the savvy Savitri becomes Savi here and Satyavan is simply Satya. At a time when the Hindi film heroine is breaking every glass ceiling, it is time to retell Savitri’s tale who brought her love from the clutches of death. Here Savitri becomes Savi (Tapsee Pannu) who attempts the impossible for her gambler man, simply named Satya (Tahir Raj Bhasin).

With moody lighting, arresting colour schemes, and pulsating background score, the film begins as an interesting battle between luck and determination, chance and karma, but as the storytelling gets increasingly self-aware and the main protagonists even more so, the ‘accidents of fate’ lose their charm.

Recurrence is the inherent limitation of the idea, and also the challenge for the filmmaker to keep you invested in a loop. When the whole exercise begins to look pretentious, one starts looking at the green walls of the washroom, and the pink colour scheme of the worn-off bedroom.

We know it is the official adaptation of the German film, we understand that we are following Savi who is running in her sub-conscience, but somehow it doesn’t pass the intrinsic logic of the film and the running part feels gratuitous after a point. Perhaps, the makers wanted to make use of Tapsee’s physique that she built for the sports films that she has been doing.

Tapsee gets into the spirit of Savi but, once again, she is a little too earnest. As a result, the emotions remain adsorbed on the surface. Shreya Dhanwanthary shows how to do it in a cameo. Tahir gets the laidback attitude right but with three outings in less than a month, the actor is a little overexposed.

The immensely-likable Dibeyendu Bhattacharya — as the crime lord — tries hard to chew the dialogues to generate some interest, but it doesn’t work. Every time he says, “You know what I mean,” one wishes to respond: “We know, dude... now move on.”

Looop Lapeta is currently streaming on Netflix