Actor Taapsee Pannu and ‘Looop Lapeta’ director Aakash Bhatia feel they have created something new with the film

28 January 2022 18:41 IST

It is much more than an adaptation of ‘Run Lola Run’, they say

Looop Lapeta comes 24 years after the German thriller Run Lola Run, which had Franka Potente as Lola. But the cast and director of the Hindi adaptation are confident about having created something new. In a video interview accompanied by her co-star and director, Taapsee Pannu, the first to join the project, says half the battle was won when director Aakash Bhatia and Tahir Raj Bhasin came on board. Like Run Lola…, Looop Lapeta pivots on a woman’s (Pannu as Savi) race against time to raise money to save her boyfriend’s (Bhasin) life. So Savi has 80 minutes to navigate multiple dead ends and three time-loops to muster ₹50 lakh.

Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the film | Photo Credit: ManpreetSinghVirk/Netflix

Fortunately, Bhasin, 34, remembered the original’s style and cutting-edge music from his college days and was excited to see it adapted for a contemporary Indian audience. Pannu, also 34, was especially delighted when he accepted the role as she had anticipated “tricky” casting with the actor having to set aside his ego to work in a film with a woman protagonist. This, however, was not Bhasin’s first time in a woman-centred film; his Bollywood breakthrough came as the antagonist opposite Rani Mukherjee in the thriller Mardaani (2014). Most recently, he played Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s ’83 (2021).

Bhatia: doing it his way

This is Bhatia’s first feature film, but he has directed several episodes of the Prime series Inside Edge and a music video. Pannu says she admires his vision of doing something radically different from mainstream Hindi cinema. And while she preferred not to track the monitors on set, Pannu felt Bhatia’s energy when she saw the cameras moving dynamically. His style of filmmaking was hard to adapt to, but she was confident they were creating something that hadn’t been seen before.

The lookbook There was pressure on the team to design a unique look for Savi, given Lola’s iconic appearance. But in 2022, not only was Lola’s look dated, Pannu had sported red hair in Manmarziyan. Bhatia and National Award-winning costume designer Indrakshi Pattanaik therefore didn’t have it easy – especially since 90% of the film sees the characters in the same outfits. Pannu laughs that she is repeatedly in films where she is stuck in the same outfit throughout. She admits she wanted to burn her clothes by the end of the shoot of Game Over, but adds, “My vanity doesn’t matter. I have to do stuff beyond it, so be it”.

As for Bhasin’s Satya, his nose-pin doesn’t just signify Satya’s bohemian approach to life but is also a gender-bending accessory, and a reflection of his non-judgemental attitude.

“You aren’t competing with a film of that level. You are trying to give it an homage, and you should do it in an honest way while being honest to yourself, and all the people who are involved, by making it as a fresh film,” shares Bhatia.

Game for anything

As they recall scenes from the film, Pannu brings up an intimate sequence where she and Bhasin were lying on a log and elevated mid-air by a crane in an open-air studio with multiple crews watching. “We knew, from that day, that we are going to do things we had never imagined or were prepared for,” she says. “It’s just going to be thrown at us. After that, nothing about the intimacy felt weird, not even the camera, which was so close that I could hit my head on it.” She jokes about how the most awkward person on set was cinematographer Yash Khanna who was constantly up-close with the couple and in heated scenes between Savi and her father.

Aakash Bhatia

Looop is a fast-paced, kinetic, exaggerated film, and playful in its craft. But for Pannu, Bhasin, and Bhatia, creating the intimate scenes shot over three days in a bungalow was the most beautiful part of the process. Compared to the original, Bhatia wanted viewers to become more invested in the couple’s “modern” relationship, which is at the film’s heart.

The intimate scenes contrast the rest of the film, allowing them the space to showcase their vision of a relationship of equals. For Bhasin, these moments helped slow down the film’s frantic rhythm, and gave the actors respite from the shoot’s constant physical demands.

Savi is an ex-athlete, so the multiple hours of running every day left Pannu fatigued. Luckily, she was training to play a sprinter in Rashmi Rocket. Bhasin adds that for him, holding on to Satya’s anxious, hyperactive persona through the day, for days on end, was taxing. That said, today, every new project for him feels like a pivotal moment from Looop. “You are at a crossroad, and anything can happen.”

Looop Lapeta streams on Netflix starting February 4.