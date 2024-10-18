‘Look Back’ anime film from ‘Chainsaw Man’ creator gets Indian theatrical release date

Otakus in India have reason to celebrate as Look Back, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Chainsaw Man creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s acclaimed one-shot manga, is set to hit theaters on October 25. Warner Bros. India took to social to make the announcement, and the movie will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

Distributed by Southeast Asian film distributor Encore Films, Look Back marks the company’s second venture into the Indian market following the success of The Boy and the Heron.

The film tells the story of Ayumu Fujino, a fourth-grade student, and her withdrawn classmate Kyomoto. Despite their differences, the two develop a unique rivalry through their shared passion for drawing manga, which evolves into an inspiring friendship.

Directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama and produced by Studio Durian, the anime adaptation has already captivated audiences in Japan, where it premiered on June 28, 2024. The film later made its U.S. debut on October 4 through GKids. Oshiyama is previously known for his work on titles like Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance and Arrietty,

