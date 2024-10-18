ADVERTISEMENT

‘Look Back’ anime film from ‘Chainsaw Man’ creator gets Indian theatrical release date

Updated - October 18, 2024 05:12 pm IST

Distributed by Southeast Asian film distributor Encore Films, the film marks the company’s second venture into the Indian market following the success of ‘The Boy and the Heron’

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Look Back’ | Photo Credit: Encore Films

Otakus in India have reason to celebrate as Look Back, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Chainsaw Man creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s acclaimed one-shot manga, is set to hit theaters on October 25. Warner Bros. India took to social to make the announcement, and the movie will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dandadan’ series premiere review: Eccentric occult outing is a genre-blending delight

Distributed by Southeast Asian film distributor Encore Films, Look Back marks the company’s second venture into the Indian market following the success of The Boy and the Heron.

The film tells the story of Ayumu Fujino, a fourth-grade student, and her withdrawn classmate Kyomoto. Despite their differences, the two develop a unique rivalry through their shared passion for drawing manga, which evolves into an inspiring friendship.

‘The Elusive Samurai’ series review: Breathtaking period anime feels like a subversive successor to ‘Shōgun’

Directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama and produced by Studio Durian, the anime adaptation has already captivated audiences in Japan, where it premiered on June 28, 2024. The film later made its U.S. debut on October 4 through GKids. Oshiyama is previously known for his work on titles like Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance and Arrietty,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US