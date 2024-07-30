GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Longlegs’ topples ‘Parasite’ as Neon’s highest grossing film domestically

Directed by Osgood Perkins, ‘Longlegs’ has also emerged as the top grossing R-rated horror film of 2024 and the highest grossing indie horror film of the last decade

Published - July 30, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of ‘Longlegs’ | Photo Credit: MATT WINKELMEYER

A major milestone for indie studio NEON: Longlegs, starring Nicolas Cage, has surpassed Bong Joon-ho’s Best Picture-winning Parasite to become the company’s highest grossing film in the U.S. domestic box office. Over the weekend, Longlegs earned an impressive $6.7 million across 2,730 screens, bringing its total domestic earnings to $58.6 million in just its third week of release. This achievement topples Parasite‘s previous record of $53.37 million.

‘Longlegs’ movie review: Nicholas Cage’s ghoulish boogeyman crowns Osgood Perkins’ rancid fever dream

Directed by Osgood Perkins, Longlegs has also emerged as the top grossing R-rated horror film of 2024 and the highest grossing indie horror film of the last decade. It has surpassed the likes of A24’s Talk to Me, Universal’s Insidious: Chapter 3, and A24’s Hereditary. Currently, Longlegs holds the number five spot at the domestic box office.

Despite its domestic success, Longlegs has not matched Parasite‘s international performance. While Parasite garnered an impressive $208.7 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $262.1 million, Longlegs has accumulated just $8.1 million internationally, making its global total $66.7 million.

The ‘Longlegs’ hype: How Neon successfully sold the ‘scariest horror movie of 2024’

Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, may have lost its top domestic spot, but it remains a cultural and critical darling. The film won four of the six Oscars it was nominated for and is currently ranked 33rd on IMDb’s Top 250 Movies list. As the year progresses, it remains to be seen whether Longlegs will achieve similar critical acclaim. For now, its $58.6 million domestic haul secures its place in NEON’s history books.

