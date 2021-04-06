‘Loki’ trailer: All hail the God of Mischief

06 April 2021 15:27 IST

The original series starring Tom Hiddleston will premiere on June 11

The trailer for Marvel’s next web-series Loki is out.

Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority).

The original series debuts exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on June 11, 2021.

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.