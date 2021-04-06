Movies

‘Loki’ trailer: All hail the God of Mischief

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Marvel Studios' LOKI, exclusively on Disney+   | Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

The trailer for Marvel’s next web-series Loki is out.

Watch Loki—the imperious God of Mischief—who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority).

The original series debuts exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on June 11, 2021.

 

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 3:28:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/loki-trailer-all-hail-the-god-of-mischief/article34252579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY