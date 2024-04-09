GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Loki’ fame Wunmi Mosaku joins cast of Ryan Coogler’s next movie

Coogler's frequent collaborator, Hollywood star Michael B Jordan, is headlining the film, which is currently untitled

April 09, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

PTI
Wunmi Mosaku.

Wunmi Mosaku. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Loki star Wunmi Mosaku has boarded the cast of filmmaker Ryan Coogler's upcoming supernatural horror movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler's frequent collaborator, Hollywood star Michael B Jordan, is headlining the film, which is currently untitled.

Ryan Coogler's next project with Michael Jordan locks release date

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie is set in Jim Crow-era South with the story revolving around vampires and Southern supernatural traditions. Also part of the cast are actors Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell.

Coogler wrote the script and is producing the movie through his production company Proximity Media. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are also producing. The film, which is scheduled for release in the US on March 7, 2025, will start production in New Orleans later this month.

Mosaku, 37, is best known for playing Hunter B-15 in two seasons of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series Loki, headlined by Tom Hiddleston.

ALSO READ:Delroy Lindo joins cast of Ryan Coogler’s untitled supernatural thriller

She has also been a part of the shows like Black Mirror, The End of the F***ing World, Luther as well as movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

