ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh Kanagaraj welcomes Raghava Lawrence to LCU with ‘Benz’

Updated - October 30, 2024 01:57 pm IST

Lokesh has also written the story of the film, which will be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of ‘Remo’ and ‘Sulthan’ fame

The Hindu Bureau

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Raghava Lawrence | Photo Credit: @therouteofficial/YouTube

We previously reported that filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will produce actor Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film titled Benz. Lokesh has also written the story of the film, which will be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s now known that Benz is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe which already features films like Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. On the occasion of Lawrence’s birthday, Lokesh released a video featuring him. In the short clip, he welcomed the dance choreographer turned actor and director to the LCU.

Raghava Lawrence announces 25th film ‘Hunter’ alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj-produced ‘Benz’

The video also featured animated clips of a helmet-wearing person on a bike, a hammer smashing what looks like drugs and Lawrence in a chef’s attire with a gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

The update follows the film’s announcement which was made earlier this year in April. Details regarding the cast, crew and plot remain unknown at the moment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benz will be produced by Lokesh in association with Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under their G Squad, The Route and Passion Studios production banners.

Raghava Lawrence film with Ramesh Varma titled ‘Kaala Bhairava’

Apart from producing, Lokesh will also present the film which has a post-release streaming deal with Netflix. Notably, last year, Lokesh’s production banner G Squad earlier presented Vijay Kumar’s Fight Club.

On the director front, Lokesh is currently helming Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated next, Coolie. Lawrence, on the other hand, has films like Kaala Bhairava, Hunter and Adhigaaram. He is also playing a prominent role in director Innasi Pandiyan’s Bullet which will star the actor’s younger brother Elviin in the lead. Lawrence is also speculated to be a part of Coolie.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US