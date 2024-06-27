ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares update on Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’

Updated - June 27, 2024 01:42 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 01:24 pm IST

The film also stars Sathyaraj who last shared screen space with Rajini in ‘Mr Bharath’ in 1986

The Hindu Bureau

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth | Photo Credit: @Dir_Lokesh/X

We had previously reported that Rajinikanth’s 171st film is titled Coolie and it’s helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. After a title reveal video in April, there was not any information on the status of the film but the director has now shared an update about Coolie .

‘Coolie’ title reveal: Rajinikanth utters iconic dialogue from ‘Ranga’ in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next

Lokesh took to X to share an image of him along with Rajinikanth and stated that the look test for the film is currently underway and the film will go on floors from July.

Coolie features Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh (who composed music for Rajini’s Jailer ) and stunt directors Anbariv (who are currently working with Rajini in Vettaiyan). The film also stars Sathyaraj who last shared screen space with Rajini in Mr Bharath in 1986.

Sathyaraj joins Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

Lokesh had confirmed that this movie will not be part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, the director’s last film, starring Vijay and Trisha Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The star-studded ensemble has Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore and others in prominent roles. The film will hit the screens in October this year.

