ADVERTISEMENT

Lokesh Kanagaraj launches own prodution house G Squad

November 27, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

On the direction front, the ‘Leo’ maker will direct Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 171’ next

The Hindu Bureau

Logo of G Squad and Lokesh Kanagaraj | Photo Credit: @Dir_Lokesh/X and @lokesh.kanagaraj/Instagram

As expected, Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the most sought-after Indian filmmakers, is venturing into film production. Today, the Leo director launched his own production banner named G Squad.

ALSO READ
Lokesh Kanagaraj on Vijay’s ‘Leo’ and why the LCU features heroes battling for a drug-free society

“After directing 5 films, I am delighted to announce the launch of my production venture - G Squad, dedicated towards redefining the landscape of storytelling and entertainment,” read a statement posted by Lokesh on his X handle.

The filmmaker further announced that the first few projects under the banner are films directed by his friends and assistant directors. “I sincerely wish that you all watch, enjoy, and shower the same support that you all have given me so far,” he added.

Lokesh, the mind behind the popular Tamil film franchise Lokesh Cinematic Universe, is also in the limelight as his recent blockbuster, the Vijay starrer Leo, premiered on Netflix last week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the logo features a scorpion which is a regular motif in Lokesh’s LCU and the name G Squad does remind one of the Black Squad team in Vikram.

ALSO READ
A history of violence: In defence of ‘Leo’ and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s penchant for the action genre

Up next, the filmmaker is teaming up with Rajinikanth for a project tentatively called Thalaivar 171, which Lokesh had previously revealed will be a standalone film with no connection to his LCU.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US