Lokesh Kanagaraj launches own prodution house G Squad

As expected, Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the most sought-after Indian filmmakers, is venturing into film production. Today, the Leo director launched his own production banner named G Squad.

“After directing 5 films, I am delighted to announce the launch of my production venture - G Squad, dedicated towards redefining the landscape of storytelling and entertainment,” read a statement posted by Lokesh on his X handle.

The filmmaker further announced that the first few projects under the banner are films directed by his friends and assistant directors. “I sincerely wish that you all watch, enjoy, and shower the same support that you all have given me so far,” he added.

Lokesh, the mind behind the popular Tamil film franchise Lokesh Cinematic Universe, is also in the limelight as his recent blockbuster, the Vijay starrer Leo, premiered on Netflix last week.

Notably, the logo features a scorpion which is a regular motif in Lokesh’s LCU and the name G Squad does remind one of the Black Squad team in Vikram.

Up next, the filmmaker is teaming up with Rajinikanth for a project tentatively called Thalaivar 171, which Lokesh had previously revealed will be a standalone film with no connection to his LCU.

