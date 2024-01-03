Lokendra Surya’s Athi I Love you is a realistic take on marriage

January 03, 2024 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

Lokendra Surya did not think he would venture into the world of films. “I come from a poor family from an agricultural background,” says Lokendra. “After class 10, I could not afford to study further and started working to support my family.”

Lokendra, who did venture into the world of films, has donned the roles of writer (screenplay, dialogue and lyrics) singer, actor, cinematographer and director. His first film was Attaya V/S Handi Kaayolu (2019), which he wrote, directed, acted and produced. Next came Chaddi Dost Kaddi Alladsbutta, where he plays a womaniser. His third film, Athi I Love you, was released in December 2023 under the banner of Severaj Arts.

“Athi... captures the story of a young, married couple,” says Lokendra. “The events unfold within 24 hours. Though some marriages end up being toxic and damaging, I believe that a majority of divorces happen due to misunderstandings, which can be ironed out. This can happen only if the couple is willing to work out their differences, without any external interference.”

Having seen life and also counselled a few friends, Lokendra says he realised that the couples were lovely individuals yet clashed when they were together. “That got me thinking if it were the challenging situations that led them to fall apart or the lack of understanding of how to deal with those situations.” From this premise was born the story Athi I Love you, says the 41-year-old, who has written, directed, acted in the film besides being the cinematographer and the editor.

Lokendra says he started writing the story six years ago. “It was written keeping in mind just the couple, and to capture the ambience, mood and emotions that they go through as realistically as possible. We did not want to bring in a random song nor did we want to bring in the involvement of a third person in the form of an affair. We also did not want to make the man or woman look negative.”

Making films that send across a message through their narrative, is his aim, according to Lokendra, who started writing when he was 17 and studying in VV Puram evening college while working during the day. “It started when I watched Shivrajkuma’r film Om. The film gave me goosebumps. I was so invested in this film that I could rattle off the number of characters that come on screen and their dialogues.”

One night, he started writing and that’s how his journey into films began. Lokendra, shared his work with friends and family. “They encouraged me to write more and to take my stories to the screen. Soon, I started knocking on doors, but nothing concrete came about. I knew it was risky for investors to bet on a person who had no backing in the industry.”

Lokendra says, he reached a point where he was willing to give away his stories, without taking credit just to see them on screen. “But, I failed again and looked for a job where I could find time to write.”

That is how Lokendra joined an orchestra, Pooja Melodies, in 2000. “I am a self taught singer and the very first song I sang was ‘Danger” from Upendra’s Raktha Kanneeru. The song became such a hit on stage that I sang it for two consecutive years, show after show. “

Wanting to sing other songs and explore his strengths, Lokendra started Suryachandra Orchestra in 2002. “For the first time I made a profit of ₹700 and was thrilled. I continued on this path for a few more years, singing in over 3,000 programmes across Karnataka and writing in my free time.”

In 2011 Lokendra shut down the orchestra and went into construction business. “I saved some money and decided to produce my film. That was how Attaya... was made. It was selected for a screening at Biffes and also nominated for the National Award.” Though the film did not fare well commercially, Lokendra was noticed as an actor, director and writer.

Grateful to Sevraj from Severaj Arts, Lokendra says, “We met during the making of Chaddi dost... l played the role of Gadari. Severaj said he would like to make a film with me, and he collaborated for Athi... He encouraged and backed me. He pushed me to the forefront as a director.”

