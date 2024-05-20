Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dharmendra, 88, casts vote; Hema Malini, Esha Deol join

Veteran actor Dharmendra, aged 88 and sporting a fedora in the Mumbai heat, posed for photographs after casting his vote in the Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Dharmendra’s wife, BJP MP Hema Malini, also arrived at the polling booth with daughter Esha Deol to fulfill their civic duty. Dharmendra told the press his sons Sunny and Bobby will also be coming out to vote.

Dharmendra was a member of the Lok Sabha from 2004 and 2009, representing Rajasthan’s Bikaner constituency from the BJP. The legendary actor was recently seen in the films Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Hema Malini is the BJP’s present candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura constituency. She is seeking a third term as the incumbent MP.

Polling got underway in 13 out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra, including six in Mumbai, on Monday morning. This is the final round of polling in the state.

Earlier in the day, actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Molhtra, Suniel Shetty, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kabir Khan and others also cast their votes in various polling booths in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, a former Lok Sabha member from the BJP, showed his inked finger to the cameras. Emphasizing the importance of voting, Rawal suggested penalties for those who abstain from voting.

