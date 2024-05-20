GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out to vote in Mumbai

The actors, who are expecting, cast their votes at a polling booth in Bandra in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections

Published - May 20, 2024 01:53 pm IST

ANI
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh (L) and his wife Deepika Padukone arrive to cast their ballots at a polling station during the fifth phase of voting in India’s general election, in Mumbai on May 20, 2024. India’s election is conducted in seven phases over six weeks to ease the immense logistical burden of staging the democratic exercise in the world’s most populous country. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bollywood power couple, twinning in white, radiated joy as they arrived at the polling booth in Mumbai. Deepika, beaming with her pregnancy glow, donned an oversized white shirt and light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible, while Ranveer complemented her in a matching white ensemble. The duo's appearance was met with cheers and camera flashes as shutterbugs clicked them while embodying the spirit of civic responsibility.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao cast vote in Mumbai

Joining the electoral fervour was veteran actor Anupam Kher, who emphasized the importance of voting. "Today is the festival of democracy, and we should come out and vote to elect our government for the next five years," Kher remarked to ANI after casting his vote. He further stressed, "If you won't vote today, then you don't have any right to complain about anything about the government for the next five years."The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai saw several prominent figures from Bollywood fulfilling their civic duties

.Earlier in the day, veteran star Dharmendra was spotted casting his vote at the Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu.Other stars, including Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at various polling booths across the city. This phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central.

Additionally, constituencies in Maharashtra like Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also participating.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dharmendra, 88, casts vote; Hema Malini, Esha Deol join

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have been marked by significant voter engagement. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

