Liz Garbus to helm Netflix docuseries on Gilgo Beach serial killings

September 05, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus has been roped in by Netflix to direct a three-part docuseries about the serial killings of Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

Interestingly, Garbus, known for titles like What Happened, Miss Simone? and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, previously collaborated with Netflix for the 2020 film Lost Girls which revolved around the Gilgo Beach murders.

The new series will be based on the serial killings of between 10 and 16 women who were killed on Long Island in the ’90s and 2000s. With many of their remains being found on Gilgo Beach, Rex Heuermann of Massapequa Park was arrested in July after a new task force was created in February 2022. He was charged with three of the murders for which he has pleaded not guilty.

According to a statement by Netflix, “The series will foreground the stories of the victims’ lives, with exclusive access to their families, and examine the history of the police investigation and recent breakthroughs that led to the identification of Rex Heuermann, who had been hiding in suburban Long Island in plain sight.”

