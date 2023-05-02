ADVERTISEMENT

‘Live’: Trailer of Mamta Mohandas-Soubin Shahir’s thriller out

May 02, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

V K Prakash’s ‘Live’, starring Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, and Shine Tom Chacko, focuses on the media’s penchant for sensationalism

The Hindu Bureau

Mamta Mohandas from the trailer of ‘LIVE’ | Photo Credit: @MAGIC FRAMES/YOUTUBE

The trailer of V K Prakash’s Malayalam film Live, starring Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Prakash Varrier is out. The 112-minute is touted to be a thriller that takes a dig at media sensationalism.

Mamta plays a doctor in the film, and the trailer begins with her character talking about getting lewd messages from men every night. She takes to social media to request people to stop sending such messages. The trailer then shows the prying eyes of media, which is also infamous for spreading fake news.

Live, bankrolled by Darpan Rangejja and Nitin Kumar under the banners Films 24 and Darpan Rangejaa, is slated to release on May 12. S Sureshbabu has written the script while Alphons Joseph has composed the music. Nikhil S Praveen is the film’s cinematographer.

Prakash’s previous film Oruthee was a crime thriller which attempted to portray the empowering tale of a middle class woman. The story revolved around a boat conductor, essayed by Navya Nair, and her gritty fight against a series of extraordinary circumstances.

