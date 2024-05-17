ADVERTISEMENT

Live-action superhero series ‘Silk: Spider Society’ not moving forward at Amazon

Published - May 17, 2024 01:02 pm IST

It was announced in November 2022 that Amazon Studios is developing a clutch of shows based on Marvel comics characters owned by Sony

The Hindu Bureau

Cindy Moon as Silk in the comics

Sony Pictures Television’s live-action superhero series Silk: Spider Society based on the Marvel comics character Cindy Moon/Silk will not be moving forward at Amazon Studios, media reports stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was announced in November 2022 that Amazon Studios is developing a clutch of shows based on Marvel characters owned by Sony.

Amazon’s Spider-Man Noir live-action series taps Steve Lightfoot as co-showrunner

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, producers Sony Pictures Television now intend to take Silk away from creator Angela Kang, best known for showrunning the final three seasons of The Walking Dead. The series was meant to air on on MGM+ in the US and stream globally on Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Noir, another Sony-produced Marvel series starring Nicholas Cage, is still on track at Amazon Studios.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Silk: Spider Society centres on the Korean American superhero character Cindy Moon, who in the Marvel comics develops superpowers after she’s bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker.

‘The Boys’ renewed for Season 5 at Prime Video

The story follows Cindy as she “escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US