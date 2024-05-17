GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live-action superhero series ‘Silk: Spider Society’ not moving forward at Amazon

It was announced in November 2022 that Amazon Studios is developing a clutch of shows based on Marvel comics characters owned by Sony

Published - May 17, 2024 01:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Cindy Moon as Silk in the comics

Sony Pictures Television’s live-action superhero series Silk: Spider Society based on the Marvel comics character Cindy Moon/Silk will not be moving forward at Amazon Studios, media reports stated.

It was announced in November 2022 that Amazon Studios is developing a clutch of shows based on Marvel characters owned by Sony.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, producers Sony Pictures Television now intend to take Silk away from creator Angela Kang, best known for showrunning the final three seasons of The Walking Dead. The series was meant to air on on MGM+ in the US and stream globally on Prime Video.

However, Noir, another Sony-produced Marvel series starring Nicholas Cage, is still on track at Amazon Studios.

Silk: Spider Society centres on the Korean American superhero character Cindy Moon, who in the Marvel comics develops superpowers after she’s bitten by the same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker.

The story follows Cindy as she “escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk”.

