Live-action ‘Rugrats’ movie in the works from ‘Pitch Perfect’ director

A live-action/CGI hybrid adaptation of Rugrats is in development, marking a new direction for the beloved 1990s Nickelodeon cartoon. Jason Moore, known for Pitch Perfect and Shotgun Wedding, is set to direct the feature, with a script co-written by Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

Rugrats, created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain, originally aired in 1991 and quickly became a staple of children’s television. The series followed toddlers Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil as they embarked on everyday adventures that grew into grand, imaginative escapades. The franchise’s popularity led to multiple animated films and a revival, reaching new audiences through streaming.

This new film, produced by Karen Rosenfelt alongside the original creators, Klasky and Csupó, is expected to blend live-action with CGI, offering a fresh take on the toddlers’ whimsical world. Moore’s background in both film and theater makes him an ideal choice for bringing the iconic characters to life in a bold new format.