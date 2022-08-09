Movies

Live-action Pac-Man movie in development

A live-action Pac-Man in Pixels (2015) | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Hindu BureauAugust 09, 2022 15:53 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 16:05 IST

A live-action film based on the popular arcade game Pac-Man is in development from Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios.

First developed by Japanese firm Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. in 1980, Pac-Man has the player controlling the titular yellow orb that navigates through a maze and is pursued by four colourful ghosts.

The new movie has an original idea by Sonic the Hedgehog creator Chuck Williams of Lightbeam Entertainment. Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi, and Andrew Calof from Wayfarer Studios will also produce alongside Chuck Williams and Tim Kwok for Lightbeam.

Notably, two television shows inspired by Pac-Man have been released previously. Saturday morning cartoon Pac-Man from Hanna-Barbera, which aired on ABC from 1982 to 1983 was the first, while a CG-animated series titled Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures premiered on Disney XD in 2013.

