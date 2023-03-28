Liv Tyler to return as Betty Ross in ‘Captain America: New World Order’

March 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Hollywood actor Liv Tyler is all set to return to Marvel Studios after fifteen years for the upcoming Captain America: New World Order.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler has joined the cast of the fourth Captain America movie, headlined by Anthony Mackie, and will reprise the role of scientist Betty Ross. Ross is the daughter of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who was played by the late William Hurt in several films and will now be portrayed by Harrison Ford in the new instalment.

Tyler was seen in Marvel's The Incredible Hulk which was released in the year 2008, the second feature after Iron Man launched the MCU. It starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the lead role, with the actor famously exiting the franchise and being replaced by Mark Ruffalo for The Avengers in 2012.

Tyler's Ross was not seen again, though, actors from that film have appeared in other projects over the years. Hurt's Ross had a role in Captain America: Civil War (2016), while Tim Roth, who played the villain Abomination, was a key part of the Disney+ series She-Hulk.

Notably, Tim Blake Nelson, another Incredible Hulk alum, is also returning for New World Order. Helmed by Julius Onah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.

Tyler is known for her seminal work around the turn of the century, appearing in movies such as Armageddon, Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and Empire Records. She was one of the stars of HBO's acclaimed The Leftovers, and had a run on Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.