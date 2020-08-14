‘Little Voice’ review: A pleasant-ish romance, elevated by a great soundtrack

‘Little Voice’ on Apple TV+

14 August 2020 13:38 IST

Little Voice, created by Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson and loosely inspired by the musician’s experiences, tells the story of Bess King, a young singer-songwriter who tries to find her authentic voice and make it in New York City.

We know Bess is passionate about music as we see her scribbling lyrics on pieces of paper and even her hand as she goes about her day: walking dogs, giving music lessons, singing at an elderly folks' home and working at a bar. But Bess doesn’t want to perform her music for others (much like Violet Sanford in Coyote Ugly). Turns out she is still traumatised by the only time she got up on stage and it didn’t go well.

However, once the show allows Bess to start taking control, things move rapidly. From grabbing her chance to be on stage and opening with some ‘jokes’ (this was a true second-hand embarrassment moment), and performing on stage successfully to winning a competition for studio time, performing a jingle and then using that money to shoot a music video.

Along for the ride are her father Percy, a musician who never got his due; her brother, Louie, who is on the autism spectrum and is slowly learning to be independent as an adult; her best friend and roommate Prisha, a cool Indian American woman who is also a musician, and her co-worker and friend from the bar, Benny.

Of course, there has to be romance and the show wastes no time in setting up a love triangle that’s designed to have the audience align with either Team Samuel or Team Ethan. While Samuel is an adorable fellow musician who Bess starts working with, she has a meet-cute moment with Ethan, an Englishman who works in the storage unit (this is a real thing) next to her.

Little Voice Cast: Brittany O’Grady, Colton Ryan, Sean Teale, Shalini Bathina, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Chuck Cooper, Kevin Valdez, Sakina Jaffery, June Squibb

Creators: Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson

Season: 1

Episodes: 9

Runtime: 30 minutes

Storyline: A young singer-songwriter tries to find her authentic voice and make it in New York City

While the show (one of the executive producers is JJ Abrams) moves along mostly pleasant yet fairly predictable lines (can we please have progressive Indian American parents for once?), it also seems to simultaneously skip through moments and yet hold off on others (presumably, the final two episodes have something for June Squibb to chew on).

For example, towards the end of one episode, we see Bess worried as she can’t find her father. Not only does the next episode open with Bess singing a cheery jingle, her father doesn’t even make an appearance in it or get a mention.

While none of the characters seem to have well-defined personalities (theatre nerd Louie is slightly more fleshed out), the cast makes it work for the most part, starting with Brittany O’Grady as Bess, Shalini Bathina as Prisha, Colton Ryan as Samuel, Chuck Cooper as Percy and Kevin Valdez as Louie.

As for the soundtrack of Little Voice, for which Sara Bareilles wrote new music, the songs really grow on you. While Brittany O’Grady has a lovely voice, Colton Ryan has a unique tone and when blended together they sound great such as on their cover of ‘Valerie’. Some of the highlights in the original songs section are ‘King of the Lost Boys’, ‘More Love’, and ‘Simple and True’.

Little Voice does not fall under the category of must-watch television. But if you’re looking for something pleasant-ish to while away the hours with the added bonus of good music, then this is the show for you.

Stray thoughts

Between Never Have I Ever and Little Voice, it hasn’t been a good year for the representation of the Indian accent. Particularly painful is listening to the hard R on words like ‘American’, ‘thirteen’, and ‘marriage’.

Even if you argue that Prisha’s parents are conservative, making jokes about divorces every 13 seconds in American society is dated at best.

Is it really a meet-cute though if the guy has known you for barely five minutes and says things like ‘You don’t strike me as someone who listens to what they think’. In Ethan’s defense though, nearly all the characters act like they know what’s best for someone else.

Little Voice streams on Apple TV+