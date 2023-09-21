‘Little Miss Rawther’ trailer: Gouri Kishan embarks on a road trip

September 21, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

The trailer of Gouri Kishan’s upcoming Malayalam film Little Miss Rawther was released by the makers on Wednesday. Directed by debutant filmmaker Vishnu Dev, the film is written by Shersha Sherief.

The writer is also starring as the lead alongside Gouri. The film is produced by Srujan Yarabolu and co-produced by Suthin Sugathan under their banner S Originals.

Govind Vasantha is composing music for Little Miss Rawther. Luke Jose handles the cinematography while Sangeeth Prathap is in charge of editing.

The film is slated to release in theatres on October 6. Watch the trailer here...

`