Movies

‘Little Mermaid’ follow-up series ‘Washed Up’ in the works

Disney is also making a live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ based on its 1989 animated movie

A Little Mermaid sequel series, titled Washed Up , is in development at Peacock, the upcoming video on demand streaming service by NBCUniversal.

Writer-producer Gracie Glassmeyer is developing the single-camera comedy series which will serve as a follow-up to both the Disney classic film as well as Hans Christian Andersen’s original story, reported Deadline.

Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid”, which was published in 1837, is a Danish fairy tale on which the much-famous Disney animated classic is loosely based on.

In “Washed Up”, fifteen years after giving up her underwater life to marry a prince at age 17, the young princess is now sad, indifferent and in a unhappy marriage. But when her father suddenly dies, she suspects foul play and get on an epic journey to save not only her sea kingdom but the whole humankind.

Disney is also making a live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” based on its 1989 animated movie.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 5:20:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/little-mermaid-follow-up-series-washed-up-in-the-works/article31650724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY