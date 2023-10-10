‘Little Hearts’: Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko’s next goes on floors

October 10, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

We had previously reported that actors Shine Tom Chacko and Shane Nigam are teaming up once again for a romantic comedy entertainer. The film, titled Little Hearts, went on floors on Monday in Kattappana, Kerala.

Sandra Thomas’ production banner Sandra Thomas Productions, the makers of the film, posted pictures from the pooja ceremony to announce the same.

ALSO READ:‘RDX’ movie review: Delivers no-holds barred action, and nothing more

Written by Rajesh Pinnadan (Kerala State Award winner for Oru Thekkan Thallu Case), Little Hearts is set to be directed by Anto Jose Pereira and Aby Treesa Paul (who earlier directed Member Rameshan 9aam Ward).

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Hearts also stars Anagha, Baburaj, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Idukki, Ramya Suvi, and Renji Panicker among others. With music scored by Kailas Menon, the film has cinematography by Luke Jose and editing by Noufal Abdullah.

Notably, Shane and Shine have previously starred together in Corona Papers, Parava, Veyil and Ishq. Shine has a slew of releases lined up, including Vivekanandan Viralaanu, Bazooka, Maharani, Dance Party, Chattuli, Thankamani, Teri Meri, Vadi Kutti Mammootty andDevara, starring Jr NTR. Shane, last seen in the action blockbuster RDX, has Vela and Qurbani among other projects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.