Movies

Lisa Kudrow to headline Taika Waititi’s Apple series 'Time Bandits'

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Actor Lisa Kudrow has been roped in to play the lead role in Apple series Time Bandits.

The show, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taika Waititi, is based on 1981's Terry Gilliam-directed movie of the same name.

The fantasy film follows the time-travelling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs who emerge from his closet.

According to Deadline, the upcoming show also feature actors Kal-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson and Rachel House.

Waititi is directing the first two episodes. The 10-episode series is co-produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television.

It’s described as a "comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd."

Time Bandits has been in development at Apple since 2019.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
English cinema
World cinema
television
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2022 12:32:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/lisa-kudrow-to-headline-taika-waititis-apple-series-time-bandits/article65949608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY