Lionsgate Play launched in India

03 December 2020 12:44 IST

The global production house also has plans for producing original content for the Indian market

Starz, a network distribution subsidiary that has stakes in over 17 channels in the US, has launched its business-to-customer application, Lionsgate Play, in India on Wednesday, amid the presence of Jeffrey A Hirsch, president and chief executive officer, Starz, and Rohit Jani, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia.

Anna Kendrick starrer Love Life, Syrian civil war series No Man’s Land and the sitcom The Goes Wrong show, are the latest content that are made available to users, in addition to a common catalogue of movies produced by Lionsgate.

In a virtual press conference, Jeffrey said that India is a key market for the company. “The large and diverse population, increased data usage in urban and rural markets, and adoption of OTT across all demographics created an exciting opportunity for us to launch Lionsgate Play. We’re confident that our curated content will generate a great response from Indian audiences,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Plans are already on for Indian originals, said Rohit Jain. “We will also be launching Indian originals in the coming months from some of the best creative minds in the Indian film industry,” he added.

The application, which is available on Google Play Story, Apple store and Amazon firestick, has two subscription offers: ₹699 for a year and ₹99 for a month.