Lionsgate picks up ‘Unsung Hero’, announces release date

‘Unsung Hero’, directed by Richard Ramsey, is about Joel Smallbone’s family trek from Australia to America, and Joel and his brother Luke’s journey to becoming Grammy-award winning performers

August 03, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Unsung Hero’

A still from ‘Unsung Hero’ | Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Lionsgate has picked up Unsung Hero from the Christian music duo for King + Country. Directed by Richard Ramsey and for King + Country’s Joel Smallbone, the family drama is about Smallbone’s family trek from Australia to America, and Joel and his brother Luke’s journey to becoming Grammy-award winning performers, reported Variety.

Lionsgate has set the release date as April 26, 2024. In the film, Joel Smallbone stars as his father David while Daisy Betts plays Joel’s mother Helen. The official synopsis says, ““With nothing more than their seven children, suitcases, and their love of music, David and his pregnant wife Helen set out to rebuild their lives. Based on a remarkable true story, Helen’s faith stands against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs. With their own dreams on hold, David and Helen begin to realize the musical prowess in their children.”

Unsung Hero is produced by Justin Tolley, Josh Walsh and Luke Smallbone for Kingdom Story Company and Candy Rock. The film also stars Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, Candace Cameron Bure, Terry O’Quinn and Hillary Scott.

