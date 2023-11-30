Lionsgate picks up Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’

November 30, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Lionsgate is behind the big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk, reported the The Hollywood Reporter. Francis Lawrence is set to direct the adaptation of the 1979 dystopian novel. JT Mollner has been roped in as the writer.

Lawrence had earlier directed The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes for Lionsgate. The film, which has grossed $ 200 million, is currently running in theatres. The Long Walk will be produced by Lawrence along with Roy Lee.

New Line was supposed to make the film with Andre Ovredal named as the director.. James Vanderbilt was set to write the script. However, the rights lapsed in 2022. Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Group, said, “When you have enjoyed the strong creative collaboration and success that we have had working with Francis, you want to repeat that experience as much as possible.

We couldn’t be more excited about reuniting with him on The Long Walk. He is an unparalleled talent.” The Long Walk is about an annual contest in which 100 teen boys embark on the punishing titular journey that involves strict stipulations and ends with only one survivor.