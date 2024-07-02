GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lindsay Lohan on 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt this essence of a little kid again

The 37-year-old is reprising her role of Anna Coleman alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also returning as Tess Coleman in the upcoming sequel of the 2003 film ‘Freaky Friday’

Updated - July 02, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 01:12 pm IST

PTI
Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan | Photo Credit: Eduardo Munoz

Actor Lindsay Lohan says all her childhood memories of starring in different Disney films came back to her when she stepped onto the sets of “Freaky Friday 2”.

The 37-year-old is reprising her role of Anna Coleman alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also returning as Tess Coleman in the upcoming sequel of the 2003 film "Freaky Friday".

Lohan said she felt the "essence of a little kid" after she started shooting for the new film with Curtis last week.

"I think really for me was when I went onto the Disney lot. And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just 'Freaky Friday' for me.

"That’s 'The Parent Trap', that’s 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen', that’s 'Herbie'. It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again," the actor said in an appearance on the chat show "Nightline".

Lohan said she and Curtis, who plays Anna's mother in "Freaky Friday" franchise, have stayed in touch over the years.

"You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you can not see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated. I’m so grateful for every moment of it. Every second… I’m going to, like, get emotional. It’s a great experience," he added.

The original "Freaky Friday" was directed by Mark Waters. It followed the story of a mother-daughter duo, Tess and Anna Coleman, who find themselves in each other's bodies when they get up the next morning after their visit to the mysterious Chinese restaurant.

The sequel is being directed by Nisha Ganatra.

