Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to return for ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

March 05, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Actors Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are returning for the sequel of their 2003 hit "Freaky Friday".

Lohan, 37 recently attended Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show where she was asked about the possibility of follow up on the cult hit. Lohan confirmed that there is a sequel on the cards.

“I won’t say that yet. I don’t want to say too much. We are both excited. I’m gonna speak for Jamie,” Lohan added.

Curtis, 65, had also expressed a desire to work on the film's sequel during an interview in 2022.

Directed by Mark Waters, the original "Freaky Friday" featured Lohan and Curtis in the lead alongside Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon.

The film revolved around the mother-daughter duo who constantly argue. One day, their souls get exchanged and they find themselves in each other's body.