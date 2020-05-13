Movies

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ movie heading to Disney Plus on July 3

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York   | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

The film is being touted as a ‘live-capture’ recording of the original cast of ‘Hamilton’, shot in 2016

A film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning Broadway production, Hamilton is set to premiere on Disney Plus on July 3, the Independence Day eve.

The film is being touted as a “live-capture” recording of the original cast of “Hamilton”, shot at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City in June 2016.

“Hamilton” was set to debut in the US theatres on October 15, 2021. However, the studio has now decided to release it on its streaming service amid the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of ‘Hamilton’ — an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney Plus on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind ‘Hamilton’ to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned,” he added.

Miranda expressed gratitude to the studio for “reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down“.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it,” he added.

The Broadway production had received a record-setting 16 nominations at the 2016 Tony Awards, eventually winning 11 awards, including best musical.

It also received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 12:58:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/lin-manuel-mirandas-hamilton-movie-heading-to-disney-plus-on-july-3/article31572172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY