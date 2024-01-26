ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Gladstone to star in Charlie Kaufman’s ‘The Memory Police’ adaptation

January 26, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

The new film will be directed by Reed Morano and executive produced by legendary filmmaker and Gladstone’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ director Martin Scorsese

The Hindu Bureau

Lily Gladstone visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 25, 2024, in New York City. | Photo Credit: JAMIE MCCARTHY

Days after her historical Oscar nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon, actor Lily Gladstone has found her next big role. The actor will star in a feature adaptation of The Memory Police, the 1994 sci-fi novel by acclaimed Japanese author Yoko Ogawa.

With a screenplay adapted to screen by Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), the new film will be directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) and executive produced by legendary filmmaker and Gladstone’s Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese.

Originally released in 1994, with an English translation published in 2019, The Memory Police is said to be in the same vein as stories written by Franz Kafka and George Orwell. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the novel’s story is set on a mysterious island where most of its residents are subjected to amnesia.

“They endure a process of forgetting things, including objects, people and daily rituals, with the amnesia enforced by an organization called The Memory Police. In the story, a novelist tries to hide her editor, who can still remember, from the Memory Police, while he encourages her to write her book,” reads the report.

Morano and Margot Hand produce The Memory Police under the Picture Films banner. Scorsese and Ogawa executive produce.

Earlier this week, Gladstone became the first Native American actor to be nominated for an Oscar; she was nominated under the Best Actress category for her performance in Scorsese’s Osage nation epic Killers of the Flower Moon. She has already won the Golden Globe for Best Actress and has been named Best Actress by the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle.

