Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, 485 others invited to join film academy

Actors Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Catherine O’Hara and filmmakers Cord Jefferson, and Boots Riley are among the lucky few who have been invited to join the film academy.

In total 487 artists, including actors, directors, costume designers, publicists and executives received invitations this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Tuesday. Those who accept will be able to vote in the Oscars race.

Should all invited in the 2024 class say yes, the academy will have 9,934 voting members and the makeup would be 35% women, 20% from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities and 20% international.

The invitees include 19 Oscar-winners, like best documentary recipient Mstyslav Chernov (20 Days in Mariupol) and Anatomy of a Fall filmmaker Justine Triet, as well as 71 nominees including Sandra Hüller, The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks, Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song and Oppenheimer production designer Ruth De Jong.

Other actors invited include Jessica Alba, Greta Lee and her Past Lives co-star Teo Yoo, Tia Carrere and Stephanie Beatriz. Those asked to join the directors branch include Alice Diop, Lila Avilés, Fede Álvarez, A.V. Rockwell, Emma Seligman and David Yates.

Among the executive branch invitees are Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League and Kim Yutani, the Sundance Film Festival’s programming director. The 97th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 2.