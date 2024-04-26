Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang to star in ‘The Wedding Banquet’ remake

April 26, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

Lily Gladstone and Bowen Yan will be seen sharing screen space in Bleecker Street and Shivhans Pictures' remake of Ang Lee's 1993 romantic comedy 'The Wedding Banquet' from director Andrew Ahn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project will also feature Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar winner Yuh-jung Youn and Joan Chen. The reimagination of Lee's Oscar-nominated film is based on a screenplay by Ahn and James Schamus. Schamus also co-wrote the original film with Lee and Neil Peng, as per Variety.

The film, which begins filming in May in Vancouver, follows what happens when Min's boyfriend Chris rejects his marriage proposal. Min convinces his best friend Angela to marry him instead, paying for her partner Liz's IVF treatments in exchange for his green card. However, things begin to unravel when Min's grandmother makes a surprise trip from Seoul to throw the couple a Korean wedding banquet

.Talking about the project, Lee in a statement said, "It warms my heart to see how my film from so many years ago has inspired a new generation to reimagine a new and different version. I look forward to seeing what Andrew Ahn and his wonderful cast create."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.