GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang to star in ‘The Wedding Banquet’ remake

The project will also feature Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar winner Yuh-jung Youn and Joan Chen

April 26, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

ANI
Lily Gladstone arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lily Gladstone arrives at the 29th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Lily Gladstone and Bowen Yan will be seen sharing screen space in Bleecker Street and Shivhans Pictures' remake of Ang Lee's 1993 romantic comedy 'The Wedding Banquet' from director Andrew Ahn.

The project will also feature Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar winner Yuh-jung Youn and Joan Chen. The reimagination of Lee's Oscar-nominated film is based on a screenplay by Ahn and James Schamus. Schamus also co-wrote the original film with Lee and Neil Peng, as per Variety.

Kristen Stewart, Lily Gladstone and Jenna Ortega will premiere new films at Tribeca 2024

The film, which begins filming in May in Vancouver, follows what happens when Min's boyfriend Chris rejects his marriage proposal. Min convinces his best friend Angela to marry him instead, paying for her partner Liz's IVF treatments in exchange for his green card. However, things begin to unravel when Min's grandmother makes a surprise trip from Seoul to throw the couple a Korean wedding banquet

.Talking about the project, Lee in a statement said, "It warms my heart to see how my film from so many years ago has inspired a new generation to reimagine a new and different version. I look forward to seeing what Andrew Ahn and his wonderful cast create."

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.