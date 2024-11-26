‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action teaser: Disney brings its mischievous blue monster brought to life

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, offering fans their first glimpse of the beloved blue alien in his chaotic, mischievous glory. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), the reimagining of the 2002 animated classic is slated to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

The teaser showcases Stitch causing havoc at a Hawaiian beach, staying true to the story’s roots. The original tale followed Lilo, a spirited young girl who adopts what she believes to be a dog, only to discover it’s a genetically engineered extraterrestrial fugitive.

Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo, with Sydney Elizabeth Agudong portraying her sister Nani and Kaipot Dudoit as David Kawena. The cast also includes Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, and Hannah Waddingham. Original voice stars Chris Sanders (the voice of Stitch), Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee are also set to return.

Camp directed the film from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, with Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin producing. In an earlier interview, Sanders teased his involvement, sharing that he’s been privy to “peeks” of the new script, calling it “really cool.”

Disney continues to lean into live-action remakes of its animated classics, with Mufasa: The Lion King arriving next month and Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler, scheduled for March 2025.