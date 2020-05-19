Lilly Wachowski reacts to Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump over ‘The Matrix’ red pill tweet

Lilly Wachowski

Filmmaker Lilly Wachowski, co-creator of The Matrix franchise, has hit back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump for quoting her movie.

In a cryptic Twitter post over the weekend, Musk wrote “Take the red pill” with an emoji of a red rose.

Ivanka retweeted the post, writing “Taken.”

The tweet referred to the classic scene from the 1999 sci-fi thriller, in which Lawrence Fishburne’s Morpheus tells Keanu Reeves’ protagonist Neo that he has been living in a computer simulation and gives him a choice to take a blue pill and forget about the Matrix or take a red pill to learn the truth about the Matrix.

Wachowski was seemingly unhappy with the Twitter interaction between Musk and Ivanka, and shot back at the duo saying “F*** both of you.”

She also responded with a tweet to support the Brave Space Alliance, which is the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago.

Her sister, Lana Wachowski is writing and directing The Matrix 4 which stopped production due to the coronavirus pandemic.