‘Like A Dragon: Yakuza’ trailer: Japanese mob thriller brings SEGA’s iconic videogame series to life

Published - October 01, 2024 12:51 pm IST

The series will follow the journey of Kazuma Kiryu, a formidable yakuza warrior, as he navigates the consequences of his actions and strives to uphold his strong sense of justice and loyalty

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Like A Dragon: Yakuza’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for Like A Dragon: Yakuza, its highly anticipated adaptation of the popular videogame series. The trailer introduces us to Kazuma Kiryu (played by Ryoma Takeuchi) being reminded that there’s no escape from the yakuza life. The trailer also introduces a mysterious masked figure known as the Demon of Shinjuku, accompanied by on-screen text reading, “Channel the demon that lurks. Devour and dominate.”

Alongside the trailer release, 11 new cast members have been announced. Yumi Kawai will portray Yumi Sawamura, a childhood friend of Kiryu, while Toshiaki Karasawa takes on the role of Shintaro Kazama, the former lieutenant of the Dojima Family who runs the orphanage where Kiryu grew up. Other additions include Koichi Sato as Tojo Clan chairman Masaru Sera, Misato Morita as Aiko, and Subaru Shibutani as Detective Date. The series also features Saki Takaoka, Ryudo Uzaki, Shohei Uno, Masaya Kato, Hinano Nakayama, and Tomoya Maeno.

Like A Dragon: Yakuza is set in Kamurochō and spans across two decades, from 1995 to 2005. It follows the journey of Kazuma Kiryu, a formidable yakuza warrior, as he navigates the consequences of his actions and strives to uphold his strong sense of justice and loyalty. Directed by Masaharu Take, the series will debut on Prime Video with its first three episodes on October 24.

