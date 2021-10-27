‘Lightyear’ teaser: To infinity and beyond, with Chris Evans this time!

Chris Evans voice-stars as Buzz Lightyear in ‘Lightyear’

27 October 2021 18:50 IST

The original feature film, a spin-off from the iconic ‘Toy Story’ franchise, is set to release on June 17, 2022

The first teaser-trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear has been released.

Tim Allen voiced Buzz Lightyear in all four Toy Story films, starring opposite Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody. In Lightyear, it is none other than Captain America himself — Chris Evans — who will lend his voice to Buzz.

The animated sci-fi action-adventure is set to present the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy — introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans.

Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane directs the film.