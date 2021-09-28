‘Licorice Pizza’ trailer: Love and longing in Los Angeles

A still from ‘Licorice Pizza’

28 September 2021 13:48 IST

Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming feature stars Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Alana Haim and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman

The first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s next feature Licorice Pizza has been released.

The coming-of-age drama is set in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley during the 1970s, and stars a sensational cast of actors such as Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Alana Haim and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman (in his acting debut).

Cooper Hoffman plays a young actor making his way into the industry while falling in love, while Bradley Cooper essays a film producer. The trailer has David Bowie’s Life on Mars? on the soundtrack, adding to the nostalgic, feel-good vibe.

The title is inspired from Licorice Pizza, a chain of record stores in Southern California that was known for its licorice, music albums and magazines.

Licorice Pizza is Anderson’s ninth feature, following critically-acclaimed successes such as There Will Be Blood, The Master and Phantom Thread.

The film, which initially had a working title of Soggy Bottom, is set to have a limited release on November 26 and expand nationwide on December 25, according to Variety.

