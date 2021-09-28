‘Licorice Pizza’ trailer: Love and longing in Los Angeles

The first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s next feature Licorice Pizza has been released.
The coming-of-age drama is set in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley during the 1970s, and stars a sensational cast of actors such as Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Alana Haim and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman (in his acting debut).
Cooper Hoffman plays a young actor making his way into the industry while falling in love, while Bradley Cooper essays a film producer. The trailer has David Bowie’s Life on Mars? on the soundtrack, adding to the nostalgic, feel-good vibe.
The title is inspired from Licorice Pizza, a chain of record stores in Southern California that was known for its licorice, music albums and magazines.
Licorice Pizza is Anderson’s ninth feature, following critically-acclaimed successes such as There Will Be Blood, The Master and Phantom Thread.
The film, which initially had a working title of Soggy Bottom, is set to have a limited release on November 26 and expand nationwide on December 25, according to Variety.
